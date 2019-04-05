New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gut Reaction: Brewers 4, Mets 3 (18 Innings) 5/4/19
by: Brendan Vachris — Mets 360 49s
The game looked all but over when the Mets punchless offense came to plate in the top of the ninth down one. Brewer’s righty Junior Guerra had just shut down the Mets in the previous frame, and wit…
Tweets
-
'Maximum' pain for our Post handicapper https://t.co/YeVysXWr1sBlogger / Podcaster
-
LI's Al Iaquinta loses unanimous decision to Donald Cerrone at UFC Ottawa: https://t.co/q9p8wpVeBD | @LaMonicaMarkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rosario’s defense is inexcusably bad right now. It’s clearly in his head and is a major concern to me.Minors
-
Guys, Amed Rosario might need a hug right nowBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets may need Lenny and Squiggy added to the roster for tomorrow's series finale in Milwaukee.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @duckisgod: @TimBritton Every inning that passes they bring in juicer ballsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets