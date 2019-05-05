New York Mets

Mets Go To 18th Inning, Lose To Brewers 4-3

Mets – CBS New York

The Mets took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 18th on Jeff McNeil's run-scoring single, then gave up two runs in the longest game in Miller Park history.

