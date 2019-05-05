New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
It’s official: Amed Rosario’s defense is a problem
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 3m
MILWAUKEE — The Mets face a crisis within a crisis. Their main crisis is, well, their overall state after a gut-wrenching, 18-inning, 4-3 loss to the Brewers on Saturday night — the longest game
Tweets
-
'Maximum' pain for our Post handicapper https://t.co/YeVysXWr1sBlogger / Podcaster
-
LI's Al Iaquinta loses unanimous decision to Donald Cerrone at UFC Ottawa: https://t.co/q9p8wpVeBD | @LaMonicaMarkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rosario’s defense is inexcusably bad right now. It’s clearly in his head and is a major concern to me.Minors
-
Guys, Amed Rosario might need a hug right nowBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets may need Lenny and Squiggy added to the roster for tomorrow's series finale in Milwaukee.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @duckisgod: @TimBritton Every inning that passes they bring in juicer ballsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets