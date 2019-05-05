New York Mets

Newsday
43358154_thumbnail

Derby officials say Maximum Security broke interference rule | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Updated May 5, 2019 7:49 AM Newsday 2m

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials cited Maximum Security for interference and the colt became the first Kentucky Derby winner to be disqualified for violating a state regulation that penalizes horses for im

Tweets