New York Mets

Mets 360
43359152_thumbnail

Chris Flexen and the missed calls from the 18th inning

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 3m

It was a pleasant surprise to come home last night and find the Mets game on in the top of the 18th inning. It was even more fun to watch them score the go-ahead run. My mWAR was going up! But the …

Tweets