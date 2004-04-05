New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Braun becomes one-man offense as Brewers pull out marathon victory
by: Tom Haudricourt — USA Today 6m
The Brewers had not scored for 14 innings when Ryan Braun delivered a two-run single in the 18th to beat the Mets, 4-3.
Tweets
-
The Mets committed three or more errors in a game for the fourth time last night. Overall, they have recorded 30 errors this year, the most in the NL and third most in MLB. It's more than just offensive woes plaguing this team. Something's gotta give... #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets are 1-10 in their last 11 games at Miller Park and have lost five-straight there. They've been outscored 77-49 during that span.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @celeBRADtion: On This Date 05/04/2004: Mike Piazza broke the all-time record for most career homers by a catcher. #Mets @MikePiazza31 @MetsMerized @AmazinShea https://t.co/Hjpiy1Z0vVBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto has reached base safely in 13 straight games and his .401 OBP places him ninth in the NL. He's tied for third in the majors with 24 walks and has reached base safely twice in a game 21 times this season, tied for third most in MLB. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @bendreyfuss: This is so typical of 2019. A horse wins a race and everyone cheers! Then some “detectives" dig up the horse’s tweets from 2011 and the horse’s life is ruined.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets Game Notes 5/5/19 https://t.co/C8pS8PHDnfBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets