New York Mets

Mets Merized

What Do the Mets Do About Amed Rosario?

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2m

Mets' shortstop Amed Rosario had another rough night in the field on Saturday, and has now committed nine errors in his last 15 games.Errors are a flawed statistic, but no matter which way you

Tweets