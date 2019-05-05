New York Mets

Mets outfielder Keon Broxton isn’t doing enough to justify roster spot

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 21s

When the New York Mets added Keon Broxton this winter, they were hoping to land a guy ready to turn his career around. Instead, they got a player with the ...

    SNY @SNYtv 1m
    Today's Mets lineup is absent a lot of regulars after last night's marathon: 1. Hechavarria - 2B 2. Rosario - SS 3. Nimmo - LF 4. Alonso - 1B 5. Frazier - 3B 6. Broxton - RF 7. Lagares - CF 8. Nido - C 9. Vargas - P
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 9m
    Well, at least the #Mets bench is solid for a day.
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 10m
    Hechavarria’s last major league start at second base: October 3, 2012.
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 11m
    Mickey Callaway has Todd Frazier and Keon Broxton hitting back to back. #Mets
    Deesha Thosar @DeeshaThosar 12m
    #Mets lineup for series finale in Milwaukee, plus O’Rourke and Flexen optioned, Peterson and Bashlor called up. Adeiny Hechavarría – 2B Amed Rosario – SS Brandon Nimmo – LF Pete Alonso – 1B Todd Frazier – 3B Keon Broxton – RF Juan Lagares – CF Tomas Nido – C Jason Vargas – LHP
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 12m
    Sunday #Mets lineup vs #Brewers. Let’s get weird! Adeiny Hechavarría – 2B Amed Rosario – SS Brandon Nimmo – LF Pete Alonso – 1B Todd Frazier – 3B Keon Broxton – RF Juan Lagares – CF Tomas Nido – C Jason Vargas – LHP
