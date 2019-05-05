New York Mets
Mets outfielder Keon Broxton isn’t doing enough to justify roster spot
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 21s
When the New York Mets added Keon Broxton this winter, they were hoping to land a guy ready to turn his career around. Instead, they got a player with the ...
Today's Mets lineup is absent a lot of regulars after last night's marathon: 1. Hechavarria - 2B 2. Rosario - SS 3. Nimmo - LF 4. Alonso - 1B 5. Frazier - 3B 6. Broxton - RF 7. Lagares - CF 8. Nido - C 9. Vargas - PTV / Radio Network
Well, at least the #Mets bench is solid for a day.Mets lineup vs. Brewers has a definite “day game after playing 18 innings” vibe. No Cano, Conforto, McNeil, Ramos. 2B Adeiny Hechavarria SS Amed Rosario LF Brandon Nimmo 1B Pete Alonso 3B Todd Frazier RF Keon Broxton CF Juan Lagares C Tomas Nido LHP Jason VargasBlogger / Podcaster
Hechavarria’s last major league start at second base: October 3, 2012.Mets lineup vs. Brewers has a definite “day game after playing 18 innings” vibe. No Cano, Conforto, McNeil, Ramos. 2B Adeiny Hechavarria SS Amed Rosario LF Brandon Nimmo 1B Pete Alonso 3B Todd Frazier RF Keon Broxton CF Juan Lagares C Tomas Nido LHP Jason VargasBeat Writer / Columnist
Mickey Callaway has Todd Frazier and Keon Broxton hitting back to back. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets lineup for series finale in Milwaukee, plus O’Rourke and Flexen optioned, Peterson and Bashlor called up. Adeiny Hechavarría – 2B Amed Rosario – SS Brandon Nimmo – LF Pete Alonso – 1B Todd Frazier – 3B Keon Broxton – RF Juan Lagares – CF Tomas Nido – C Jason Vargas – LHPBeat Writer / Columnist
Sunday #Mets lineup vs #Brewers. Let’s get weird! Adeiny Hechavarría – 2B Amed Rosario – SS Brandon Nimmo – LF Pete Alonso – 1B Todd Frazier – 3B Keon Broxton – RF Juan Lagares – CF Tomas Nido – C Jason Vargas – LHPBlogger / Podcaster
