New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43363146_thumbnail

Tyler Bashlor, Tim Peterson recalled by Mets

by: Jim Hoehn MLB: Mets 59s

MILWAUKEE -- Pressed for arms after using the entire bullpen in Saturday night’s 18-inning loss at Milwaukee, the Mets recalled pitchers Tyler Bashlor and Tim Peterson from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned pitchers Chris Flexen and Ryan O’Rourke. Both...

Tweets