New York Mets

Metsblog
43364814_thumbnail

Mets LHP Jason Vargas left Sunday's game due to hamstring issue

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 9m

When Mets manager Mickey Callaway pulled Jason Vargas for a pinch hitter in the top of the fifth inning with Vargas at just 50 pitches -- the day after an 18-inning game -- most figured there had to be an underlying reason. And there was.

Tweets