New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Travis d'Arnaud signs on with Dodgers as 3rd catcher
by: Field Level Media — CBC Sports 9m
The Los Angeles Dodgers elected Sunday to carry three catchers on their roster, signing free agent Travis d'Arnaud, who was designated for assignment by the New York Mets on April 28 and released Friday.
Tweets
-
New Post: Matz Headed Back To New York to Have Nerve In Forearm Examined https://t.co/Ewc64O46zU #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PainNAgita: @metspolice @FlavaFraz21's possible final AB as a Met fittingly....Sad!!! #LGM #Mets #NYMvsMILBlogger / Podcaster
-
Skipper Mickey Callaway had all but thrown a loss into the bag when he penciled in a hangover lineup for the Mets series finale against the Brewers on Sunday afternoon, writes @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/e3pXhueta4Newspaper / Magazine
-
RT @timbhealey: Mets news: Steven Matz is going to back to New York. He’s having a nerve issue in his forearm, Mickey Callaway said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I would be highly surprised if Oswalt or Gagnon isn't starting Wednesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets getting swept by the #Brewers isn’t the end of the season. But if they let it snowball, as they usually do, then it’s over. Come out and take 2-3 from the Padres then sweep the Marlins. The deGrominator has to be the stopper tomorrow and the offense needs to step it upBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets