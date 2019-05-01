New York Mets
MMO Game Recap: Brewers Complete Sweep, Beat Mets 3-2
by: Logan Barer — Mets Merized Online
The New York Mets (16-18) were defeated by the Milwaukee Brewers (20-16) by a score of 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.HittingThe Mets' bats couldn't get going until the fourth when Keon B
-
New Post: Matz Headed Back To New York to Have Nerve In Forearm Examined #Mets #LGM
-
RT @PainNAgita: @metspolice @FlavaFraz21's possible final AB as a Met fittingly....Sad!!! #LGM #Mets #NYMvsMIL
-
Skipper Mickey Callaway had all but thrown a loss into the bag when he penciled in a hangover lineup for the Mets series finale against the Brewers on Sunday afternoon, writes @DeeshaThosar
-
RT @timbhealey: Mets news: Steven Matz is going to back to New York. He's having a nerve issue in his forearm, Mickey Callaway said.
-
I would be highly surprised if Oswalt or Gagnon isn't starting Wednesday.
-
The #Mets getting swept by the #Brewers isn't the end of the season. But if they let it snowball, as they usually do, then it's over. Come out and take 2-3 from the Padres then sweep the Marlins. The deGrominator has to be the stopper tomorrow and the offense needs to step it up
