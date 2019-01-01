New York Mets

Mets swept by Brewers, offense struggles

by: Jim Hoehn MLB: Mets 3m

MILWAUKEE -- Six runs in three games were not enough to produce a victory in the series. The Mets couldn’t erase an early three-run deficit and dropped a 3-2 decision on Sunday as the Brewers completed their first three-game sweep of New York since...

