Mets’ Lost Weekend In Milwaukee Mercifully Comes To An End

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 45s

Christian Yelich homered in his return to the lineup and Zach Davies pitched into the eighth inning to lead the Milwaukee Brewers past the New York Mets 3-2 on Sunday.

