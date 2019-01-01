New York Mets

Steven Matz to have nerve issue examined

by: Matt Kelly MLB: Mets 1m

Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters postgame that left-handed starter Steven Matz is heading back to New York to have a nerve issue in his left forearm examined. Matz, 27, allowed three earned runs over 5 2/3 innings against the Brewers on...

