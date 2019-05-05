New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matt Harvey went to Mexico for Cinco De Mayo! How did he pitch? You’ll look!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
You may remember Matt Harvey loves Cinco De Mayo, so how great was it that he got to spend Cinco in Mexico (even if it’s more of an American thing.) Matt has a nice tight new buzzcut as he takes the mound… Matt is looking pretty trim! And it was a 1-
Tweets
-
Mets slumps: Nimmo: 0 for 25 Frazier: 1 for 23, 0 for 13 Cano: 2 for 23, 0 for 13 Broxton: 1 for 21 Lagares: 2 for 20 Nido: 2 for 14Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DigiornoAnthony: The very talented mets consisted of degrom alonso syndergaard and conforto and average 5 runs a game for the first 22 games then frazier got activated and they averaged 2 runs frazier is a virus makes everyone around him worse and lacks swaggerBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYDNSports: Steven Matz flies back to New York with nerve irritation, next start in question https://t.co/Acn1uMJKhl @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/tt8D4dKamqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What Combination Of Talent Does Mickey Callaway Need To Stop Losing Mets Games? https://t.co/w0HavwfFLgBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jorgecastillo: Travis d’Arnaud is in the Dodgers clubhouse. He was released by the Mets last week.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mickey Callaway on Steven Matz's forearm injury: "It's something that's an issue...the nerve is a little irritated"TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets