Mets' Keon Broxton explains costly misplay in right field

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Keon Broxton has played his share of outfield in Miller Park, but he still misjudged a ball off the bat of Orlando Arcia in the Mets' 3-2 loss Sunday to the Brewers.

