Mets' Keon Broxton explains costly misplay in right field
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Keon Broxton has played his share of outfield in Miller Park, but he still misjudged a ball off the bat of Orlando Arcia in the Mets' 3-2 loss Sunday to the Brewers.
