Travis d’Arnaud quickly finds new team after Mets’ ouster

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 2m

Travis d’Arnaud will move across the country for his second chance. The Dodgers signed the former Mets catcher to a one-year deal and optioned rookie infielder Matt Beaty to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

