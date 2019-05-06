New York Mets

Newsday
43375038_thumbnail

West Islip's Dan Gargaro, Huntington's Alyssa Salese win wet Long Island Marathon | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated May 6, 2019 1:31 AM Newsday 1m

Rain doesn't dampen spirits of runners on re-routed course.

Tweets