New York Mets

Metsblog
43376188_thumbnail

ICYMI: Here's what happened Sunday in Mets Land

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

The Mets (16-18, 3.5 games behind the Phillies in the NL East) were swept out of Milwaukee as they fell two games under .500 for the first time this season. They open a three-game series with the Padres in San Diego on Monday night at 10:10 on SNY....

Tweets