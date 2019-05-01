New York Mets

Mets Merized
43381976_thumbnail

Forgetting Jarred Kelenic: Mets Shouldn’t be Sleepless Over Seattle’s Slugger

by: Brian Devine Mets Merized Online 2m

Even though Jarred Kelenic, the key piece of the Edwin Diaz/Robinson Cano trade, is off to a torrid start for the Mariners' Single-A affiliate with a .337/.434/.615 triple slash line in 27 games,

Tweets