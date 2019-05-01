New York Mets

Mack's Mets
METS ACQUIRE RHP WILMER FONT FROM TAMPA BAY

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 8s

FLUSHING, N.Y., May 6, 2019 –  The New York Mets announced today that the club has acquired RHP Wilmer Font from the Tampa Bay Rays in ...

