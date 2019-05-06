New York Mets

Newsday
43384240_thumbnail

Ron Darling diagnosed with thyroid cancer | Newsday

by: Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com Updated May 6, 2019 2:26 PM Newsday 5m

Ron Darling has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, the former major league pitcher with the Mets and current SNY analyst announced Monday. "My doctors have said they are optimistic that the cancer is

Tweets