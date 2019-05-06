New York Mets

Mets broadcaster Ron Darling announces cancer diagnosis, hopes to return to booth in a month - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder @MattSnyderCBS May 6, 2019 at 2:30 pm ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 46s

Darling says that his thyroid cancer is treatable and he'll be back on air soon

