Ron Darling thyroid cancer
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 8m
SAN DIEGO -- Former Mets pitcher and current SNY broadcaster Ron Darling has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, he said Monday in a statement. Doctors are optimistic that it is treatable, according to Darling, and that he can be back in the booth...
