New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Minors Players of the Week: Dibrell Rebounds For St. Lucie

by: John Sheridan

Syracuse Mets - Carlos GomezWeek Stats: .400/.435/.800, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 SB, 2 BBSeason Stats: .263/.312/.434, 8 2B, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 5 SB, 6 BBGomez signed very late in the offseason, and

