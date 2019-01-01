New York Mets

Mets Minors

Law’s First Mock Has Mets Drafting 3B Josh Jung

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 4m

ESPN's Keith Law has released his first mock draft, and in his draft he has the Mets drafting Texas Tech third baseman Josh Jung. The 21 year old Junior is hitting .359/.491/.641 with 19 doubles,

Tweets

  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 2m
    The under is low (6.5) but that doesn't mean you shouldn't take it. @mattzylbert on how to bet tonight's Mets-Padres game https://t.co/i1Izq4mmVb
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 5m
    RT @keithhernandez: My heart goes out to Ron Darling. I know that Ron will beat this insidious disease. I’m heartened to hear that his doctors are very optimistic for a full recovery. I will stop at my church this day and light a candle for Ron and his entire family. I look forward to RJ’s return
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    josh lewin @joshlewinstuff 6m
    And don't forget smilin' @bradfo on the pre-game. (Trust me, he's smiling. It just took a few minutes to get him there.)
    WEEI Red Sox Radio Network
    WEEI Red Sox Radio Broadcaster Schedule, May 6-8, @RedSox v. @Orioles: Joe Castiglione & @joshlewinstuff @WillFlemming on the pregame. https://t.co/KooQJ8O2np
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 11m
    Mets haven’t publicly pinpointed a month for Cespedes return, but folks with the team still maintain they expect him back. Sooner rather than later would be good, but they won’t rush it.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 13m
    GOT thoughts: Regarding Jon/Dany/Davos/Tyrion's military blunders (How do you not scout ahead? What the hell does Bran do all day if not to be a raven and scout ahead?): Is this just bad writing or are they trying to drive home the point they're awful military strategists?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 14m
    "Yeah, and they say baseball players are just normal guys,” Todd Zeile says sarcastically, in response to my report. ? I love inquiring about players’ unique quirks. Adeiny Hechavarria’s daily ritual is a classic. ICYMI from yesterday:
    TV / Radio Personality
  • More Mets Tweets