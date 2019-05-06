New York Mets
Mets’ Darling says he has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2m
Mets announcer Ron Darling says he has thyroid cancer and hopes to return to SNY’s broadcast booth in about a month.
RT @keithhernandez: My heart goes out to Ron Darling. I know that Ron will beat this insidious disease. I’m heartened to hear that his doctors are very optimistic for a full recovery. I will stop at my church this day and light a candle for Ron and his entire family. I look forward to RJ’s returnBlogger / Podcaster
Mets haven’t publicly pinpointed a month for Cespedes return, but folks with the team still maintain they expect him back. Sooner rather than later would be good, but they won’t rush it.Beat Writer / Columnist
"Yeah, and they say baseball players are just normal guys,” Todd Zeile says sarcastically, in response to my report. ? I love inquiring about players’ unique quirks. Adeiny Hechavarria’s daily ritual is a classic. ICYMI from yesterday:TV / Radio Personality
