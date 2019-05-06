New York Mets

The Mets Police
Congrats to the Jugador De La Semana Noah Syndergaard of the Mets!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Everything here sounds better in Spanish.  A Jonron Solitario sounds cool.  Jugador de la Semana sounds cool.  Congrats to my #1 follower! Felicidades a @Noahsyndergaard por ser nombrado el jugador de la semana de la Liga Nacional. ?? #LosMets pic.twi

    SNY @SNYtv
    The under is low (6.5) but that doesn't mean you shouldn't take it. @mattzylbert on how to bet tonight's Mets-Padres game https://t.co/i1Izq4mmVb
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89
    RT @keithhernandez: My heart goes out to Ron Darling. I know that Ron will beat this insidious disease. I’m heartened to hear that his doctors are very optimistic for a full recovery. I will stop at my church this day and light a candle for Ron and his entire family. I look forward to RJ’s return
    josh lewin @joshlewinstuff
    And don't forget smilin' @bradfo on the pre-game. (Trust me, he's smiling. It just took a few minutes to get him there.)
    WEEI Red Sox Radio Broadcaster Schedule, May 6-8, @RedSox v. @Orioles: Joe Castiglione & @joshlewinstuff @WillFlemming on the pregame. https://t.co/KooQJ8O2np
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman
    Mets haven’t publicly pinpointed a month for Cespedes return, but folks with the team still maintain they expect him back. Sooner rather than later would be good, but they won’t rush it.
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt
    GOT thoughts: Regarding Jon/Dany/Davos/Tyrion's military blunders (How do you not scout ahead? What the hell does Bran do all day if not to be a raven and scout ahead?): Is this just bad writing or are they trying to drive home the point they're awful military strategists?
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs
    "Yeah, and they say baseball players are just normal guys,” Todd Zeile says sarcastically, in response to my report. ? I love inquiring about players’ unique quirks. Adeiny Hechavarria’s daily ritual is a classic. ICYMI from yesterday:
