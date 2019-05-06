New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jay Bruce has had ‘bizarre’ time since Mets trade
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 5m
Jay Bruce could only find one word to accurately describe his season up to this point. “Bizarre,” the former Mets outfielder told The Post before his new team, the Mariners, began a three-game
Tweets
-
Matz received a cortisone injection and won’t pitch Wednesday, but no IL move yet.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TMKSESPN: ICYMI with @RealMichaelKay, @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio: If the #Mets continue to struggle, is Mickey Callaway's job in danger? Plus, why the #XFL could be a success and the Yankee injury woes have spread to the broadcast booth. LISTEN: https://t.co/UgpXjc6uSR. https://t.co/vOCvcTYpB1TV / Radio Network
-
Steven Matz has an injection. No IL just yet.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jason Vargas has been placed on the 10-Day IL (hamstring), Corey Oswalt has been recalled from Syracuse, Justin Wilson has been activated from the 10-day IL and Tim Peterson has been optioned to Syracuse. #MetsOfficial Team Account
-
Vargas on the IL and Peterson optioned. Oswalt is recalled and Justin Wilson will be activated from the IL.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mickey says he doubts Matz starts Wednesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets