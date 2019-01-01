New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jay Bruce wishes Mets tenure 'could have gone better'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
The Mets traded for Jay Bruce at the 2016 trade deadline, dealt him, signed him and traded him again. In his words,
Tweets
-
Now David Price is clarifying his controversial tweet https://t.co/aCI7dWtDNtBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is getting ugly https://t.co/aZtm8ENhatBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @markpherrmann: Golf, from A to Z (with an emphasis on L.I.) https://t.co/xPWrAh02sg via @NewsdayBlogger / Podcaster
-
John is on the money as usual! ??If you believe @GMBVW is truly pulling the strings, you are sadly mistaken. He is the mouthpiece for an ownership that has a tight grip on payroll and roster decisions. https://t.co/vfegXWeeefBlogger / Podcaster
-
evidently it is not possible for there to be a deGrom start without some rain.And it’s raining in San Diego. ... I feel so privileged.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @tcolabelli: @Metstradamus It was still 4 years ago. It's time to move on. All of this feels like a whole lot of misdirected frustration to me.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets