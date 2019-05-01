New York Mets

Mets Merized

Matz Receives Cortisone Shot, Wednesday’s Starter Undecided

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 6m

As per Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports, New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz "received a cortisone injection" on Monday to combat nerve irritation in his left forearm.Matz, 27, has a 3.86 earned-r

