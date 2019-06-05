New York Mets

Metstradamus
43393416_thumbnail

5/6/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m

The New York Mets (16-18) aren’t off to a good start to this road trip. After getting swept over the weekend by the Milwaukee Brewers, the Mets are now just 7-14 over their last 21 games, a t…

