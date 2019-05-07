New York Mets

Newsday
43395798_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom was good, but Padres' Chris Paddack was better as Mets fall in San Diego | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated May 7, 2019 12:42 AM Newsday 1m

Mets starter goes 7 innings,  giving up two runs on four hits, but the San Diego rookie went 7 2/3 with four hits, no runs and 11 strikeouts.

Tweets