New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
43396553_thumbnail

Chris Paddack: Padres pitcher use changeup to lead San Diego | SI.com

by: Emma Baccellieri May 07, 2019 Sports Illustrated 1m

Chris Paddack's changeup has made him the best rookie pitcher of the season and it starred again in an old-school pitchers' duel against Jacob deGrom and the Mets. 

Tweets