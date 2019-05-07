New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Chris Paddack: Padres pitcher use changeup to lead San Diego | SI.com
by: Emma Baccellieri May 07, 2019 — Sports Illustrated 1m
Chris Paddack's changeup has made him the best rookie pitcher of the season and it starred again in an old-school pitchers' duel against Jacob deGrom and the Mets.
Tweets
-
METS AFTER 35 GAMES 2019: 16-19 ***33rd-best NYM w/1974, 1981-2nd, 1987, 2004, 2014, 2017*** Best: 1972 (26-9, 1 GA 1986) Worst: 1964, 1981-1st (10-25) 1969: 17-18; 2016: 21-14 1965: 13-22; 1975: 18-17; 1985: 23-12; 1995: 14-21; 2005: 18-17; 2015: 20-15Blogger / Podcaster
-
Everyone is counting Eli out, but he might still have some magic left. #GiantsPride https://t.co/yc1qgv89AbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @shoresportsman: It took six years to grow but only about 30 seconds to cut. Andrew Xiques of TR South cuts his hair which will be donated for free wigs to cancer patients. Elaine from D’Jais Hair Salon does the honors. @TRSTribe @Bob_Badders https://t.co/MuQf1jDjrIPlayer
-
Another chance for Clint https://t.co/IEU533Hnl4Blogger / Podcaster
-
What can save these Mets? https://t.co/jzbu35ZZIEBlogger / Podcaster
-
I can't stress this enough ... https://t.co/icNobgb4zxBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets