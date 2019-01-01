New York Mets

MMN Recap: Szapucki Impresses in Columbia Loss

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 5m

Lexington Legends (15-15) 7, Columbia Fireflies (9-21) 6 Box ScoreCF Gerson Molina: 2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI(3), Caught Stealing | .500/.500/.750LF Yoel Romero: 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI(2), BB, K |

