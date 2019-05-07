New York Mets

Paddack, Renfroe Lead Padres To Victory Over Mets

The fired-up Paddack fanned a career-high 11 to outduel NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, and Hunter Renfroe homered for the San Diego Padres in a 4-0 victory against the slumping New York Mets on Monday night.

