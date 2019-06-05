New York Mets

Gut Reaction: Padres 4, Mets 0 (5/6/19)

by: Chris Bisceglie Mets 360 4m

It was a battle of two flamethrowers as Jacob deGrom took the mound against Chris Paddack. Paddack made headlines with his pregame comments about the Rookie of the Month award, which seems to have …

