New York Mets

Metsblog
43297625_thumbnail

Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler among possible trade targets for Yankees, who plan to seek help before trade deadline

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Injuries have decimated the Yankees at almost every position this season, but the front office expects to focus on acquiring starting pitching before the July 31 trade deadline, according to major league sources.

Tweets