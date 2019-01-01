New York Mets

Deadspin
T3zo8m9pjysg1eg7jlhd

Chris Paddack Wasted No Time In Starting His First Big-League Beef

by: Tom Ley Deadspin 6s

Rookie pitcher Chris Paddack has the misfortune of playing west coast baseball for the routinely overlooked San Diego Padres. Such conditions can make it difficult for a young player to get noticed on the national level, but Paddack doesn’t seem...

Tweets