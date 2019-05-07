New York Mets

New York Post
43403309_thumbnail

How Jorge Posada became Tomas Nido’s ironic inspiration

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 33s

Having grown up in Puerto Rico, born in 1994, Tomas Nido eventually came around to worshipping and emulating Yadier Molina. The Cardinals’ catcher didn’t make his big-league debut until 2004,

Tweets