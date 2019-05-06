New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
Amazin’ Performances – Monday, May 6, 2019

by: Alex Zeller Amazin' Prospects 2m

New York Mets (MLB): The New York Mets (16-18) finished up their road series against the Milwaukee Brewers losing 3-2. RHP Jacob deGrom pitched 7 innings allowing 7 runs on 4 hits, walking one and striking out 7. deGrom went 1-2 at the plate. OF...

