New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets, San Diego Padres announce lineups for Tuesday
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk — North Jersey 3m
The Mets will have Noah Syndergaard (2-3, 5.02) on the mound, while the Padres will start Cal Quantrill (0-1, 3.18).
Tweets
-
For all you worried Mets fans https://t.co/n2Ooq78zOcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Minors
-
Great news about LowrieBits from Mickey Callaway: —Jed Lowrie could join Mets as soon as Friday —Wilmer Font, a candidate to start Wednesday, could go as many as 70-75 pitchesMinors
-
Font just told us he's starting tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Game Thread: Mets vs Padres, 10:10 PM https://t.co/JZqpZ5n7wL #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets