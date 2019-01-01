New York Mets
Noah Syndergaard, Mets look to stop losing streak vs. Padres, Tuesday at 10:10 p.m.
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Noah Syndergaard takes the ball for the Mets as they try and snap a four-game losing streak on Tuesday against the Padres at Petco Park 10:10 p.m. on SNY.
For all you worried Mets fans
Blogger / Podcaster
Minors
Great news about LowrieBits: —Jed Lowrie could join Mets as soon as Friday —Wilmer Font, a candidate to start Wednesday, could go as many as 70-75 pitches
Font just told us he's starting tomorrow.
Game Thread: Mets vs Padres, 10:10 PM #Mets #LGM
