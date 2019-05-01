New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wilmer Font Will Get The Start On Wednesday
by: Samantha Brown — Mets Merized Online 9m
The Mets acquired RHP Wilmer Font from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 6 for a player to be named later or cash considerations.According to Marc Topkin from the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays are expecti
Tweets
-
About to talk NL East with @samcrenshaw23 and company on 92.9 -- check it out https://t.co/LEHBGcfeszBeat Writer / Columnist
-
On the brighter side, a look at Tomas Nido and how he grew up wanting to emulate Jorge Posada. #Mets #Yankees https://t.co/rJfaP9LLMEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets' problems run much deeper than Mickey Callaway. https://t.co/FtOw5YbxyVBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Rain delay is going fine. Thanks for asking.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets special adviser David Wright is here.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Noah Syndergaard was on the mound the last time the Mets won a game and will look to repeat that stellar performance. Come chat about it with us. https://t.co/9vB3j7OwTSBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets