New York Mets

Mets Merized

Jed Lowrie Could Make Mets Debut on Friday

by: Samantha Brown Mets Merized Online 2m

Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com, reports that there's a strong chance that veteran infielder Jed Lowrie will make his Mets debut this Friday in front of the home crowd at Citi Field.The Mets acquire

Tweets