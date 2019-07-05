New York Mets

Metstradamus
43418114_thumbnail

5/7/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m

Jacob deGrom pitched well again for the New York Mets (16-19) last night, but they rewarded him with another 2018 level offensive performance. The Mets were absolutely baffled by Chris Paddack, who…

