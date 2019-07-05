New York Mets
Game Chatter: Noah Syndergaard vs Cal Quantrill (5/7/19)
by: Other — Mets 360 4m
Post by @realmets360.
Mets have left 6 runners on base through 3 innings.
The Mets are stranding more men tonight than Oceanic Flight 815.
Another Frazier ground out to end the inning as the #Mets leave em loaded
Mets are now 2-9 RISP through three innings.
Swarzak'dGio. Dude. https://t.co/GsuurbG4I5
Brandon Nimmo does not snap his 0-for-27 skid, but does reach base via base on balls for the first time since Friday.
