Newest Met Wilmer Font will be starting pitcher in series finale vs. Padres | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated May 7, 2019 10:10 PM — Newsday 2m
Font had a 5.79 ERA and 1.43 WHIP as a reliever with Rays this season.
Mets have left 6 runners on base through 3 innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets are stranding more men tonight than Oceanic Flight 815.Beat Writer / Columnist
Another Frazier ground out to end the inning as the #Mets leave em loadedBlogger / Podcaster
Mets are now 2-9 RISP through three innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
Swarzak'dGio. Dude. https://t.co/GsuurbG4I5Beat Writer / Columnist
Brandon Nimmo does not snap his 0-for-27 skid, but does reach base via base on balls for the first time since Friday.Beat Writer / Columnist
