Wilmer Font says he’s starting for Mets on Wednesday - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
The Mets' newest pitcher will make his debut in a start tomorrow night.
Mets have left 6 runners on base through 3 innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets are stranding more men tonight than Oceanic Flight 815.Beat Writer / Columnist
Another Frazier ground out to end the inning as the #Mets leave em loadedBlogger / Podcaster
Mets are now 2-9 RISP through three innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
Swarzak'dGio. Dude. https://t.co/GsuurbG4I5Beat Writer / Columnist
Brandon Nimmo does not snap his 0-for-27 skid, but does reach base via base on balls for the first time since Friday.Beat Writer / Columnist
